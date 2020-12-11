UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Donates More Medical Supplies For Myanmar's Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:33 PM

China donates more medical supplies for Myanmar's fight against COVID-19

China's Hubei provincial government has donated medical supplies worth 2 million yuan (about 305,614 U.S. dollars) to Myanmar to be used in the fight against COVID-19 on Friday

YANGON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :China's Hubei provincial government has donated medical supplies worth 2 million Yuan (about 305,614 U.S. Dollars) to Myanmar to be used in the fight against COVID-19 on Friday.

The donated protective equipment included 30,000 personal protective equipment (PPE), 30,000 isolation gowns, 42,000 N95 masks and 150,000 surgical masks respectively.

The medical supplies were handed over by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar to the Department of Medical Research under the Ministry of Health and Sports.

"The donation to the Myanmar government from the Hubei provincial government has a special significance as Hubei Province is China's decisive battlegrounds against COVID-19," Chinese Ambassador Chen Hai said.

The ambassador pledged that China is ready to implement pandemic prevention and control measures in tandem with pragmatic cooperation, and will play its due role in helping overcome the outbreak and achieving socio-economic development in Myanmar.

Mya Lay Sein, deputy minister for Health and sports, expressed her gratitude to the people and government of Hubei Province for providing medical supplies which are essential and useful for the frontline medical professionals to fight COVID-19 in the country.

According to the ministry's latest figures, Myanmar has reported 104,487 COVID-19 positive cases, with 2,201 deaths as of late Thursday.

Related Topics

Sports China Myanmar From Government Million

Recent Stories

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

20 minutes ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

21 minutes ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

28 minutes ago

Georgia opposition boycotts new parliament's first ..

1 minute ago

Efficiency of AstraZeneca Vaccine May Be Boosted I ..

1 minute ago

Argentina's lower house votes to legalize abortion ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.