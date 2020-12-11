China's Hubei provincial government has donated medical supplies worth 2 million yuan (about 305,614 U.S. dollars) to Myanmar to be used in the fight against COVID-19 on Friday

YANGON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :China's Hubei provincial government has donated medical supplies worth 2 million Yuan (about 305,614 U.S. Dollars) to Myanmar to be used in the fight against COVID-19 on Friday.

The donated protective equipment included 30,000 personal protective equipment (PPE), 30,000 isolation gowns, 42,000 N95 masks and 150,000 surgical masks respectively.

The medical supplies were handed over by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar to the Department of Medical Research under the Ministry of Health and Sports.

"The donation to the Myanmar government from the Hubei provincial government has a special significance as Hubei Province is China's decisive battlegrounds against COVID-19," Chinese Ambassador Chen Hai said.

The ambassador pledged that China is ready to implement pandemic prevention and control measures in tandem with pragmatic cooperation, and will play its due role in helping overcome the outbreak and achieving socio-economic development in Myanmar.

Mya Lay Sein, deputy minister for Health and sports, expressed her gratitude to the people and government of Hubei Province for providing medical supplies which are essential and useful for the frontline medical professionals to fight COVID-19 in the country.

According to the ministry's latest figures, Myanmar has reported 104,487 COVID-19 positive cases, with 2,201 deaths as of late Thursday.