China Drastically Cuts International Flights: Government

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:13 PM

China drastically cuts international flights: government

China is set to drastically cut its international flight routes, capping the number at just one route a week to each country, the civil aviation administration said Thursday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :China is set to drastically cut its international flight routes, capping the number at just one route a week to each country, the civil aviation administration said Thursday.

Airlines flying into China will face the same restrictions, the authority added as concerns mount over imported cases of the new coronavirus.

More Stories From World

