China Drops Health Declaration Requirements For Cross-border Travelers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China drops health declaration requirements for cross-border travelers

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) -- China's customs authorities on Tuesday announced the cessation of mandatory health declaration requirements for both inbound and outbound travelers.

Starting from Nov. 1, inbound and outbound travelers will no longer need to file a health declaration form with customs, according to a statement from the General Administration of Customs.

However, those with symptoms of infectious diseases such as fever, cough, vomiting and diarrhea should make voluntary declarations to customs, and cooperate with customs in temperature monitoring, epidemiological investigation and other health and quarantine measures, the administration said.

