China Earmarks 30 Mln Yuan For Reconstruction Of Landslide-hit Regions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) -- The National Development and Reform Commission, the country's economic planner, has announced that it has earmarked 30 million Yuan (about 4.22 million U.S. Dollars) to support the reconstruction of infrastructure and the resumption of basic public services in the landslide-hit regions in southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The landslide struck Zhenxiong County, Zhaotong City, on Jan. 22, leading to both fatalities and property losses.
The death toll caused by the landslide in Liangshui Village, Zhenxiong County, had risen to 44, local authorities said Thursday, when on-site search and rescue operations had been basically concluded.
A total of 918 people from 223 households had been evacuated and relocated as of Thursday, according to local authorities.
Recent Stories
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
More Stories From World
-
Fuellkrug hat-trick sends Dortmund past Bochum and into top four4 minutes ago
-
Professional housecleaning demand surges as Spring Festival approaches4 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Monday4 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's producer price index contracts 1.3 pct in December 20231 hour ago
-
Wall Street girds for ugly Boeing earnings as CEO faces scrutiny1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.78 pct higher1 hour ago
-
New Zealand exports, imports down: statistics1 hour ago
-
Ukraine twins smiling through bombs to go for Olympic gold1 hour ago
-
Saudi representative to Arab League receives Somali counterpart2 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia’s equestrians shine in Doha tour 20242 hours ago
-
Martinez strikes again as Inter reclaim top spot from Juve2 hours ago
-
12th edition of Jeddah int’l travel,tourism exhibition commences2 hours ago