China Eases North Korea Sanctions Enforcement, Shadows US Navy Ships - US Defense Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Chinese support for UN sanctions against North Korea has recently slacked off despite Washington 's offers to work with Beijing to strengthen the sanctions' enforcement, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver said in a speech on Tuesday.

"Right now what we see is actually Chinese vessels shadowing our forces that are trying to enforce the sanctions rather than enforcing the sanctions themselves," Schriver told guests at the Brookings Institution.

"We hope they can change the course of that and do a little better on sanctions enforcement."

Earlier this year, China voted with the UN Security Council to sanction North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs, with Beijing agreeing to limit oil imports and ban shipments of coal and textiles.

Since, the US government said it has observed Chinese slippage on sanctions enforcement despite the United States' offers to help, Schriver said.