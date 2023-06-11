UrduPoint.com

China Eastern Airlines Launches Flights Between St. Petersburg, Shanghai - Russian Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2023 | 10:40 AM

China Eastern Airlines Launches Flights Between St. Petersburg, Shanghai - Russian Company

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) China Eastern Airlines has launched flights between St. Petersburg and Shanghai, Northern Capital Gateway, which operates Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, said on Saturday.

"Northern Capital Gateway company announces the opening of air communication with Shanghai (China).

Pulkovo Airport welcomed the first flight of China Eastern Airlines," the company said in a statement.

The carrier will operate flights from St. Petersburg to Shanghai on Airbus A330-300 aircraft three times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the statement noted, adding that a direct flight to Shanghai is launched for the first time since 2019.

