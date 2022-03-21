UrduPoint.com

China Eastern Airlines Suspends Flights Of All Boeing 737-800 After Plane Crash - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022 | 05:29 PM

China Eastern airlines announced on Monday its decision to suspend all flights by its Boeing 737-800 aircraft after a plane aircraft in southern China, China Central Television (CCTV) reported

The incident took place earlier in the day.

According to The Civil Aviation Administration of China, 132 people � 123 passengers and nine crew members � were aboard. The authority activated the emergency response mechanism and sent a working group to the scene.

Planes currently in the air will also temporarily remain on the ground after completing their flights, the CCTV added.

Neither the authorities nor the airline company have yet reported preliminary versions of the cause of the disaster. The search and rescue operation continues.

