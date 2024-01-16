China Economy Grew Around 5.2% In 2023: Premier
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday the country's economy was expected to have grown by around 5.2 percent in 2023, as he addressed an annual meeting of global elites in Davos.
The figure would represent an improvement on the three percent recorded in 2022, when tight zero-Covid curbs hammered business activity.
But it would still mean the lowest growth since 1990, excluding the years of the pandemic.
"The Chinese economy generally rebounded and improved last year," Li said in a speech at the World Economic Forum.
"Our GDP growth is expected to be around 5.2 percent, higher than the target of around five percent that we set at the beginning of last year," Li said.
"No matter how the world situation changes, China will adhere to its basic national policy of opening up to the outside world," Li said.
He added that "the door to opening up will only get wider and wider".
"Choosing the Chinese market is not a risk but an opportunity," he told the audience.
