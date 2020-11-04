UrduPoint.com
China Economy Rebounds With COVID-19 Under Control - IMF

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Efforts by China to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic will yield a return to economic growth exceeding 8 percent next year, according to preliminary findings by International Monetary Fund (INF) staff economists and disclosed in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Chinese economy continues its fast recovery from the pandemic, helped by a strong containment effort and swift policy actions early on to mitigate the crisis and support the recovery. GDP growth is projected at 1.9 percent in 2020 and 8.2 percent in 2021," the IMF team said.

The IMF team, led by China Mission Chief Helge Berger and joined by the Fund's First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto, conducted discussions virtually with senior Chinese officials from October 26 to November 4, 2020, the release said.

A major containment effort helped contain the spread of the virus, and macroeconomic and financial policies have mitigated the crisis' impact and quickly returned the economy to growth, the release added.

The IMF team also said China can help the international community overcome the pandemic's impact by expanding access to vaccines, providing debt relief to low income countries, financing infrastructure investments and tackling climate change.

The release urged China to continue reforms to open the financial sector, expand residency permits to migrants relocating in cities and improve intellectual property protections.

The pandemic began in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which authorities quickly locked down while allowing international visitors to return home - a decision that critics hold responsible for spreading the disease to the rest of the world.

