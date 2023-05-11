UrduPoint.com

China, Ecuador Sign Free Trade Agreement - Chinese Commerce Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 10:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) China and Ecuador signed a free trade agreement on Thursday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and Ecuador's Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries Julio Jose Prado reportedly signed an intergovernmental free trade agreement via video link on May 11.

"Thanks to the free trade agreement, China and Ecuador will achieve a high level of mutual openness, create a more conducive, convenient, transparent and stable business environment for enterprises, and further stimulate the potential for trade and investment cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry clarified that the sides started work to draft a relevant agreement in February 2022.

