China Edges Defending Champions To Achieve Gold Double In Speed Climbing Relays

Published October 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- After settling for two silvers on the opening day of sport climbing, China outran Indonesia in both men's and women's speed relay finals to clinch a gold double at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The victories also marked the first time for China to win an Asiad title.

In the men's event, the Chinese trio of Wu Peng, Wang Xinshang and Zhang Liang eliminated Thailand and Singapore before meeting the defending champion Indonesia in the final. The long-time rivals went neck-and-neck before Indonesians gradually gained an advantage by the end of the second climb.

Zhang Liang and Kiromal Katibin, the last climbers of China and Indonesia respectively, pushed the hardest as they could to the top of the wall, but Indonesians had then been disqualified for a false start committed by Katibin.

"I didn't see that and just kept climbing. I went up as fast as I could," Zhang recalled the dramatic moment after the race. "This is a team win, we are not affected by the loss yesterday and focus on what needs to be done on the wall," he added.

