China, Egypt to Donate 500,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Palestinians in Gaza - Beijing

China and Egypt will together supply Palestinians in the Gaza Strip with half a million COVID-19 vaccine doses, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) China and Egypt will together supply Palestinians in the Gaza Strip with half a million COVID-19 vaccine doses, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

On Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, during his visit to the North African country.

"Egypt agrees with the proposals put forward by China. China and Egypt agreed to work together to offer 500,000 doses of vaccine to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip to address the urgent needs of the local people," Zhao said.

The vaccine to be exported to the Gaza Strip is produced jointly by China and Egypt. The cooperation agreement was signed in December 2020, and so far, a million doses have already been manufactured in Egypt.

The batch is supposed to be sent shortly after the deal is agreed with the Palestinian side.

The blockade of the Gaza Strip was imposed by Egypt and Israel in 2007 after the Hamas Islamist movement seized power in the region, which entailed almost a full cessation of exports from the Gaza Strip and huge economic losses.