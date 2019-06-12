UrduPoint.com
China Encourages Businesses To Diversify Foreign Trade Market

The State Council, China's cabinet, has urged domestic businesses to diversify foreign trade markets to promote greater opening-up

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The State Council, China's cabinet, has urged domestic businesses to diversify foreign trade markets to promote greater opening-up.

Exploring diversified international markets will help boost steady growth in foreign trade and keep the country's economy running smoothly, according to an executive meeting of the State Council chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

Li urged efforts to sign high-standard free trade agreements and regional trade agreements with more countries, and expand comprehensive cross-border e-commerce pilot zones.

