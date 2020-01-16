China encourages Moroccan companies to expand exports to Chinese market via CIIE

A Chinese delegation from China International Import Expo (CIIE) invited more Moroccan companies to join the third edition of CIIE and seize the opportunity to increase their exports to the Chinese market

RABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :A Chinese delegation from China International Import Expo (CIIE) invited more Moroccan companies to join the third edition of CIIE and seize the opportunity to increase their exports to the Chinese market.

During a presentation conference of the CIIE in Rabat on Wednesday, Wang Bingnan, Chinese vice minister of Commerce and general director of the CIIE bureau, said that holding of the CIIE is a demonstration of China's strong commitment to economic globalization and trade liberalization to the world, demonstrating China 's firmness in expanding opening up determination.

Wang said that China is the third largest trading partner of Morocco, and the Chinese government attaches great importance to the development of China-Morocco economic and trade relations.

China welcomes Moroccan enterprises to continuously expand exports to China and is willing to provide necessary support for this, Wang added.

He hopes that Moroccan enterprises could make more Chinese partners through the platform of CIIE to jointly develop the Chinese market and share the dividends brought by China's economic development.

Hicham Boudraa, director of Morocco's Investment and Trade Agency, stated that Morocco attaches great importance to the development of economic and trade relations with China.

Boudraa added that China's expanding domestic demand and upgrade of resident consumption offer rare opportunities for exporting companies.

Boudraa encouraged more Moroccan companies to seize the opportunity and explore the Chinese market through the platform of the CIIE.

Moroccan winery Red Farm has participated in the last two editions of CIIE. Its general manager Mamoun Sayah said in an interview with Xinhua that participating in the CIIE is very rewarding.

The winery has signed contracts with two Chinese distributors and "intend to participate in the third Expo," he added.

During the conference, Moroccan cosmetics company IntelCare signed the contract of participation with the CIIE bureau, becoming the first Moroccan company to sign up for the third edition of the exhibition.

According to statistics from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, three Moroccan companies participated in the second edition of CIIE, realizing a turnover of nearly 20 million U.S. Dollars.