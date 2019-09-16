UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Energy Engineering Corporation Ready To Invest In Projects In Russia - Official

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:42 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) is willing to invest in energy projects in Russia and help provide much needed capital in the Russian energy industry, the company's chief representative in Moscow told Sputnik on Monday.

"As part of China's 'national team' in the energy industry, China Energy Engineering Corporation focuses on energy projects in hydro, thermal power and new energy. The biggest challenge in the Russian [energy] market is capital. The CEEC is willing to become a minority investor in various [energy] projects in Russia," Wang Xuan, general manager of China Energy Engineering Corporation in Russia, told Sputnik.

Regarding specific projects, Wang said the CEEC is in discussion with Russian partners on the prospects of getting involved in energy projects in the Republic of Kalmykia and the Tula Region in Russia.

The CEEC has already taken part in the Huadian-Teninskaya joint project in the Yaroslavl Region in Russia, Wang added.

The CEEC is a Chinese state-owned energy engineering conglomerate founded in 2011.

