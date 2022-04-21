UrduPoint.com

China Enhances IPR Protection To Boost Development: Officials

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 04:18 PM

China is redoubling its efforts in the field of intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, as a main driver to spur innovation and boost development, according to senior officials at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference

Amid a transformation unseen in a century and growing uncertainties, innovation and IPR protection have become Primary driving forces for scientific and technological progress, industrial upgrading and sustainable economic growth, said BFA Secretary-General Li Baodong.

China pays great heed to the importance of IPR protection, Li added, citing the country's results in formulating IPR-relevant policies, enhancing investment and strengthening law enforcement in the sector.

Zhang Jianchun, vice head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, underscored China's progress in promoting copyright protection.

A total of 6.26 million copyrights were authorized in 2021, representing an increase of 24.3 percent from one year earlier, according to Zhang.

Looking to the future, Zhang called for efforts to make full use of the role of copyright in creating incentives for innovation and leading high-quality development and enhanced cooperation with other countries.

Liu Hua, director of the World Intellectual Property Organization Office in China, spoke highly of China's work on IPR protection, believing in China's potential in the global innovation sector and the outlook of the country's IPR protection.

"We are willing to work with others to strengthen cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain technologies, so as to jointly build Asia into a new highland for IPR protection," said Liu.

