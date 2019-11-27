UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Enjoy Strong Economic Resilience

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:55 PM

China enjoy strong economic resilience

China's economy still enjoys strong resilience despite increasing downward pressure, according to the country's central bank

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):China's economy still enjoys strong resilience despite increasing downward pressure, according to the country's central bank.

Many Chinese households are saving more, the business community is vibrant and there are well-functioning major financial institutions and ample policy tools, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a report on financial stability.

The PBOC would improve financial supply's flexibility and coordination in serving the real economy while forestalling financial risks, the report said.

Related Topics

Business China Bank

Recent Stories

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

44 seconds ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

46 seconds ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

23 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

24 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

24 minutes ago

Israeli Parliament Head Summons Blue And White, Li ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.