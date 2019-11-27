China enjoy strong economic resilience

China's economy still enjoys strong resilience despite increasing downward pressure, according to the country's central bank

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):China's economy still enjoys strong resilience despite increasing downward pressure, according to the country's central bank.

Many Chinese households are saving more, the business community is vibrant and there are well-functioning major financial institutions and ample policy tools, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a report on financial stability.

The PBOC would improve financial supply's flexibility and coordination in serving the real economy while forestalling financial risks, the report said.