China Enjoy Strong Economic Resilience
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:55 PM
China's economy still enjoys strong resilience despite increasing downward pressure, according to the country's central bank
Many Chinese households are saving more, the business community is vibrant and there are well-functioning major financial institutions and ample policy tools, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a report on financial stability.
The PBOC would improve financial supply's flexibility and coordination in serving the real economy while forestalling financial risks, the report said.