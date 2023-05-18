China Enjoys 'Home Advantage,' Resources in Defending Cyberspace Against US - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The US armed forces face serious challenges in winning cyber battles against China and close to, in and over China, Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations Lieutenant General Leah Lauderback said on Wednesday.

"Electro-magentic (EM) warfare is a home game for China," Lauderback told a Zoom virtual meeting hosted by the Mitchell Institute. "They have a lot of capabilities, a lot of capacity. How do you overpower that? .

.. They have home field advantage."

China has devoted immense resources to its own issues of cyber defense and electronic command and control and continues to upgrade and expand them very fast, Lauderback said.

Last year, in her previous post as chief of ISR operations for the US Space Force, Lauderback warned that Russia and China had both invested heavily in counter space capabilities to knock out the extensive US military and commercial satellite constellations enabling military surveillance and command and control.