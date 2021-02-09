UrduPoint.com
China Enterprises Chamber Of Commerce In Kazakhstan Begins Operations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan begins operations

China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan began operations on Monday with a preparatory meeting held online

NUR-SULTAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan began operations on Monday with a preparatory meeting held online.

At the meeting, twenty-two Chinese enterprises and organizations in Kazakhstan formed the first council, and elected its first president, vice presidents and secretary general.

Wang Jian, counsellor of the Economic and Commercial Counsellor's Office at the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan, said the chamber of commerce would promote bilateral cooperation and boost the high-quality development of overseas Chinese enterprises and business associations.

According to Gao Qi, chief representative of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Kazakhstan, the chamber of commerce would unite and serve Chinese enterprises in Kazakhstan, acting as a bridge of win-win cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

