China Entitled to Defend Own Interests in Middle East Just as Any Global Power - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) China has the right to defend its interests in the middle East just like any other sovereign state notwithstanding the obstacles posed by the United States and other third countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"China, of course, has the right to defend its interests [in the Middle East], just as we defend our interests in this region," Lavrov said at the Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club, stressing that Moscow stood by "fair competition."

The Russian minister pointed to the "unscrupulous methods" of competition used by the United States, and later Europe, against China, and Russia for that matter.

These include arbitrary restrictions that breach WTO rules, among other things.

According to Lavrov, China is a global power that has "global interests" and "real global opportunities" to pursue them.

Last week, China unveiled a major Middle East initiative embodying five principles for the settlement of ongoing regional conflicts. Among other proposals, the initiative prioritizes fair and impartial conflict resolution, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, and inclusive political dialogue.

Beijing has also expressed readiness to hold direct talks between Palestine and Israel, which a source in the Palestinian Presidency told Sputnik was welcomed in Palestine.