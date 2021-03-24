UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Envoy Invites Italian MPs To Xinjiang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:42 PM

China envoy invites Italian MPs to Xinjiang

Italian lawmakers should personally visit China's remote Xinjiang region to check whether the local Muslim Uyghur minority is really suffering "genocide", China's ambassador to Rome suggested on Wednesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian lawmakers should personally visit China's remote Xinjiang region to check whether the local Muslim Uyghur minority is really suffering "genocide", China's ambassador to Rome suggested on Wednesday.

Li Junhua was speaking at a pre-arranged hearing of MPs that came amid rising tensions between Western nations and China over Beijing's human rights record -- tensions which had earlier seen him summoned to the foreign ministry.

"I invite you to go to Xinjiang personally... see the reality, and understand whether there is really a genocide, if the Uyghurs have in the last 20 years really seen a genocide," he told the foreign affairs committee of parliament's lower house.

"Whenever you want to go let me know, tell the embassy so that we can organise it," Li added.

Rights groups say at least one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in Xinjiang, where authorities are also accused of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour.

China has strongly denied the allegations, saying training programmes, work schemes and better education have helped stamp out extremism in the northwestern region and raise income.

Since 2019, China says it has invited foreign diplomats to visit Xinjiang, but an EU delegation that year claimed the people they met were speaking from a script, while another planned trip by EU ambassadors has this month stalled.

On Monday the EU, Britain and Canada blacklisted four former and current officials from Xinjiang accused of cracking down on the Uyghurs, and the United States took similar action.

China reacted by issuing entry bans for 10 Europeans, prompting Italy, France, Germany and other EU governments to call in their local Chinese ambassadors to complain.

During the meeting with Li, Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni highlighted Italy's solidarity with all those affected by the "unacceptable" Chinese sanctions, the Italian foreign ministry said.

Speaking to MPs, Li argued that China was "forced to react" to hostile action. "If only the EU can impose sanctions on China and China cannot do the same, do we then have a fair, equal relationship?" he said.

Related Topics

Hearing Education Minority China Parliament Canada France Visit Germany Beijing Rome Same Italy United States Women 2019 Muslim All From Million Labour

Recent Stories

CM Buzdar announces Rs.7.2 bln development package ..

2 minutes ago

Man arrested after 'suspicious item' found at Quee ..

2 minutes ago

Delegation of National Commission for Minorities c ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Says 'Blockades' of Vaccines, Medicin ..

2 minutes ago

Phone Call Between Putin, Canadian Prime Minister ..

5 minutes ago

Loew wants Germany to take out 'anger' on Iceland

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.