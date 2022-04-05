China Envoy to UN on AUKUS Hypersonic Plans: States Must Avoid Another Ukraine-Like Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Tuesday regarding the announcement by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS) they will cooperate on developing hypersonic weapons that countries should avoid creating another Ukraine-like crisis.

"Anyone who does not want to see the Ukrainian crisis should refrain from doing things that may lead the other parts of the world into a crisis like this," Zhang said. "(A)s the Chinese saying goes, if you do not like it, do not impose it against the others."