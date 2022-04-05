UrduPoint.com

China Envoy To UN On AUKUS Hypersonic Plans: States Must Avoid Another Ukraine-Like Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 11:21 PM

China Envoy to UN on AUKUS Hypersonic Plans: States Must Avoid Another Ukraine-Like Crisis

Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Tuesday regarding the announcement by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS) they will cooperate on developing hypersonic weapons that countries should avoid creating another Ukraine-like crisis

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Tuesday regarding the announcement by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS) they will cooperate on developing hypersonic weapons that countries should avoid creating another Ukraine-like crisis.

"Anyone who does not want to see the Ukrainian crisis should refrain from doing things that may lead the other parts of the world into a crisis like this," Zhang said. "(A)s the Chinese saying goes, if you do not like it, do not impose it against the others."

Related Topics

World Australia United Nations China Lead United Kingdom United States May From

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

8 minutes ago
 China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts ..

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts on Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accu ..

8 minutes ago
 AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar A ..

AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar Anwar

8 minutes ago
 Rashid eager to learn from Younis

Rashid eager to learn from Younis

10 minutes ago
 Opposition has no guts compete with Imran Khan: AJ ..

Opposition has no guts compete with Imran Khan: AJK PM

10 minutes ago
 Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.