China Envoy To UN Says Believes Door To Peaceful Solution To Ukraine Issue Not Fully Shut
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said China believes the door to a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue is not fully shut.
"We believe that the door to a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue is not fully shut," Zhang said on Wednesday during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.