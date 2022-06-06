China Envoy to UN Says Hopes Upcoming Ukraine Talks Will Help Build Trust, Resolve Issues

China's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dai Bing said on Monday that Beijing hopes the upcoming talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on the issue of resuming grain exports will help to build trust and resolve issues in the region

"The international community should work together to promote peace talks and encourage Russia and Ukraine back to the negotiation track," Dai said during a UN Security Council meeting. "We hope the upcoming meeting between Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey will help the parties gradually build mutual trust while resolving the food issue in Ukraine.

"

The four are planning a meeting in Istanbul in the near future to discuss the details of a roadmap for the withdrawal of ships transporting grain from Black Sea ports, the Anadolu news agency reported last week, citing diplomatic sources.

Dai said neither imposing sanctions nor providing weapons to Ukraine will solve the problems in that country, but will only perpetuate and expand the conflict.

People in developing countries have no reason to pay the price for geopolitical bloc confrontations, Dao also said.

International and regional security cannot and should not be guaranteed by bolstering military blocs and cutting off supply chains, Dao added.