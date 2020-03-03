China Envoy to UN Says Inappropriate for US to Interfere With Work of Chinese Reporters

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Monday that it is not appropriate for Washington to impose limits on the number of Chinese citizens authorized to work for Chinese state media operating in the United States.

"Indeed, between China and the United States, we have some differences, but we do not think it's appropriate for the United States to take steps interfering with the work of journalists coming from China," Zhang said.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would limits the number of Chinese citizens permitted to work for the five media entities designated as foreign missions.

Last month, the US designated as foreign missions Xinhua news Agency; China Global Television Network, which falls under China Central Television, CCTV; China Radio International; China Daily Distribution Corporation; and Hai Tian Development USA.

The move required the Chinese media outlets to notify the State Department of their current personnel and real property holdings in the United States.