UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Friday that the international community must stay "cool headed" about the Ukraine crisis and adopt an objective approach to create an atmosphere to facilitate talks between Kiev and Moscow.

"The international community should stay cool headed and rational and adopt a responsible, impartial and objective approach to create a sound atmosphere and conditions for direct talks between the parties concerned," Zhang said during a UN Security Council meeting.

China encourages Russia and Ukraine to reach a negotiated solution and welcomes dialogue between the parties to set up a humanitarian corridor, Zhang said.