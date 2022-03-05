UrduPoint.com

China Envoy To UN Says Int'l. Community Must Stay 'Cool Headed' About Ukraine Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

China Envoy to UN Says Int'l. Community Must Stay 'Cool Headed' About Ukraine Crisis

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Friday that the international community must stay "cool headed" about the Ukraine crisis and adopt an objective approach to create an atmosphere to facilitate talks between Kiev and Moscow.

"The international community should stay cool headed and rational and adopt a responsible, impartial and objective approach to create a sound atmosphere and conditions for direct talks between the parties concerned," Zhang said during a UN Security Council meeting.

China encourages Russia and Ukraine to reach a negotiated solution and welcomes dialogue between the parties to set up a humanitarian corridor, Zhang said.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China Kiev

Recent Stories

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terror ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

8 minutes ago
 Volkswagen to invest 2 bn euros in German electric ..

Volkswagen to invest 2 bn euros in German electric car plant

8 minutes ago
 NATO rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt ..

NATO rejects Ukraine call for no-fly zone to halt Russian bombing

8 minutes ago
 Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

8 minutes ago
 Moscow Welcomes Turkey's Initiative to Host Meetin ..

Moscow Welcomes Turkey's Initiative to Host Meeting of Russian, Ukrainian Top Di ..

8 minutes ago
 UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over terrorist attac ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over terrorist attack in Peshawar

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>