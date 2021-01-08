China Established Procedure to Change Crews of Stranded Indian Vessels - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) China has established a procedure that will allow India's concerned shipping companies to change the crew members of cargo vessels MV Jag Anand and MV Anastasia stranded in Chinese waters due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the country, the spokesman of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava said on Friday.

"In view of China's strict COVID-19 pandemic control and prevention measures as well as various travel restrictions in place, the Chinese authorities have outlined detailed steps to ensure the smooth movement of a new crew to China to effect crew change. These steps have to be complied by the concerned shipping companies," Srivastava said.

The spokesman stressed that the Indian embassy in China was actively engaged in settling this issue and cooperated with the Chinese authorities to facilitate the change of the crew members.

The spokesman added that India would continue to communicate with China and the concerned shipping companies to accelerate the crew members' change and ensure the needs of the Indian seamen stranded in Chinese waters.

"We will continue to remain in touch with various relevant Chinese authorities as well as shipping companies to ensure that the humanitarian needs of the crew are taken care of and that crew changes can be effected at the earliest," Srivastava said.

In June, Indian cargo vessel MV Jag Anand with 23 Indian nationals on board was refused permission to offload its cargo in the Chinese port of Jintang located in the province of Hebei due to COVID-19 related restrictions implemented in China. In September, another Indian vessel MV Anastasia with 16 Indians aboard also failed to get permission to discharge its cargo in the port of Caofeidian located in the same province. Both ships were transporting coal from Australia to China.