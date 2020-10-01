UrduPoint.com
China Estimates 108 Mln Railway Trips During Holiday Travel Rush

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:46 PM

China estimates 108 mln railway trips during holiday travel rush

China's railway passenger trips are expected to reach 108 million during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the latest data showed

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :China's railway passenger trips are expected to reach 108 million during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the latest data showed.

According to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., the average daily passenger trips will reach an estimated 9.82 million between Sept. 28 and Oct. 8.

The number of daily trips is expected to hit 13 million on Thursday, marking a new daily record since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Railway authorities will put more trains into operation to handle a spike in trips involving tourism and family visits.China celebrates its National Day on Oct. 1, which coincided with the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival this year, thus extending the National Day holiday to eight days until Oct. 8.

