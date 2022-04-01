China, EU Discuss Ukrainian Crisis at Virtual Summit - Chinese Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has discussed with senior EU officials the latest developments in Ukraine, as well as expressed readiness to cooperate and play a constructive role in reaching a ceasefire at a virtual summit, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

The European Union and China are holding the 23rd summit on Friday.

The EU delegation includes European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and top diplomat Josep Borrell.

"(China) will continue to work with the EU and the international community to play a constructive role to deescalate the situation as soon as possible, end hostilities, prevent a larger humanitarian crisis," the ministry said in a statement.