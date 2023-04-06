China-EU Relations Have Become 'More Complex' in Recent Years - Von Der Leyen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The relations between the European Union and China have recently become more complex so negotiations of the further development of ties are very important, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"EU-China relations have become more complex in the recent years and it is important that we discuss together all the aspects of our relations today. This will help both the European Union and China to navigate a complex and volatile geopolitical environment," von der Leyen said at a meeting with China's State Council Premier Li Qiang in Beijing.

On Wednesday, von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China for an official three-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.