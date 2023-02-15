China, EU to Relaunch Dialogue on Human Rights in Brussels Soon - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) China and the European Union have agreed to resume the dialogue on human rights, halted by mutual sanctions related to the situation in China's autonomous region of Xinjiang, and hold talks in Brussels soon, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"The 38th China-EU Human Rights Dialogue will take place in Brussels in the near future in accordance with the agreement of the parties," Wang told a briefing.

The sides will exchange views on progress and international cooperation in the field of human rights, the spokesman noted.

"China is ready to, based on equality and mutual respect, engage in constructive dialogue and cooperation on human rights with all parties, including the EU, in order to improve mutual understanding and broaden consensus," Wang emphasized.

Politico reported last week, citing an EU diplomat, that the bloc intended to relaunch the human rights dialogue with China next month. The dialogue was suspended after the EU introduced a series of sanctions against Chinese citizens and organizations over their alleged poor human rights record and what the EU perceives as persecution of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang in March 2021. Beijing responded by imposing retaliatory sanctions.