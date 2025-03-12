Open Menu

China, EU Vow Countermeasures Against Sweeping US Steel Tariffs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) China and the EU vowed Wednesday to strike back and defend their economic interests against sweeping new US steel and aluminium tariffs, moving Washington closer to an all-out trade war with two major partners.

The levies took effect just after midnight on Wednesday "with no exceptions or exemptions", as promised by the White House -- despite countries' efforts to avert them.

The European Commission said it would impose "a series of countermeasures" from April 1 in response to the "unjustified trade restrictions" from the United States.

"We deeply regret this measure," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, adding that "the countermeasures we take today are strong but proportionate".

"As the US are applying tariffs worth $28 billion, we are responding with countermeasures worth" the equivalent in Euros, she said.

And China, the world's leading steel manufacturer -- though not a major exporter of the product to the United States -- vowed "all necessary measures" in response.

"There are no winners in trade wars," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Washington's tariffs would "seriously damage the rules-based multilateral trading system", she warned.

US President Donald Trump's 25 percent duties on both metals will likely add to the cost of producing various goods from home appliances to automobiles and cans used for drinks, threatening to raise consumer prices down the road, experts say.

"It wouldn't surprise me to see the tariffs pretty quickly show up in prices," Cato Institute research fellow Clark Packard told AFP.

He added that auto manufacturing and construction -- spanning both residential and commercial buildings -- are among the biggest users of steel in the country.

