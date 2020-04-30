UrduPoint.com
China, EU Want To Finish Investment Talks By Year's End Despite COVID-19 - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:54 PM

China and the European Union are aiming to conclude investment negotiations by the year's end, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gao Feng, a spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) China and the European Union are aiming to conclude investment negotiations by the year's end, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gao Feng, a spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday.

"Last week, China and the EU held the 28th round of the negotiations on an investment agreement in the format of a video conference. The sides discussed the text of the agreement and made substantial progress," the spokesman said during a press briefing.

He added that the sides had agreed upon a schedule of consultations for several months ahead, with one round scheduled for each month.

"Despite the fact that the epidemiological situation across the globe has caused certain difficulties for the bilateral talks, the goal of both sides to conclude the negotiations until the year's end has not changed," the spokesperson said.

The EU and China began negotiating the deal in 2013 in order to provide investors from both sides with stable access to each other's markets and to protect their investments.

