China-Europe cargo train service continues to grow via central China city

ZHENGZHOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A total of 1,126 cargo train trips were operated linking the city of Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, with European cities in 2020.

The trains carried 714,900 tonnes of goods worth 4.3 billion U.S. Dollars.

In mid-February 2020, the China-Europe freight train service via Zhengzhou took the lead in resuming operation following the disruption brought by the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic. In November 2020, a new China-Europe freight train route linking Zhengzhou with Helsinki in Finland was launched, marking the fifth route to Europe from Zhengzhou.

Launched in July 2013, the logistic network of China-Europe freight train services originating from Zhengzhou has operated 3,886 train trips, handling more than 2.1 million tonnes of cargo worth 16 billion U.S. dollars.