China-Europe Freight Train Number Via Xinjiang Port Hits New High

Thu 31st December 2020



A total of 5,000 China-Europe freight trains have traveled through Alataw Pass, a major land port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, this year, hitting a new high

URUMQI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :A total of 5,000 China-Europe freight trains have traveled through Alataw Pass, a major land port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, this year, hitting a new high.

A train carrying electronic products, clothes and other goods crossed the pass en route to Poland's Malaszewicze on Wednesday, becoming the 5,000th China-Europe freight train to travel through the pass.

China-Europe freight trains have contributed to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in ensuring the supply chain among the Belt and Road countries and regions, said Xu Yueheng, a customs officer of Alataw Pass.

Alataw Pass launched the China-Europe freight train service in 2011. At present, 22 lines are running through the pass, reaching 13 countries such as Germany and Poland.

The imported goods carried by the trains include automobiles and parts, timber and cotton yarn, while home appliances and daily necessities are among the exported items, according to Xu.

