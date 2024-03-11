Open Menu

China-Europe Freight Train Services See Solid Expansion In First Two Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) China-Europe freight train services recorded solid expansion in January and February this year, data from China's railway operator showed Monday.

The number of China-Europe freight train trips reached 2,928 in the first two months of 2024, up 9 percent year on year, according to the China State Railway Group Co.

, Ltd. (China Railway).

About 317,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods were transported via the freight train services during this period, up 10 percent from a year earlier, the railway operator said.

By the end of February, the train services had expanded to cover 219 cities across 25 European countries, according to China Railway.

