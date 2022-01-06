China -Europe freight train services surge in 2021

China-Europe freight train services saw rapid growth in 2021 amid safe and smooth operation, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. on Tuesday

BEIJING, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :China-Europe freight train services saw rapid growth in 2021 amid safe and smooth operation, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. on Tuesday.

The number of China-Europe freight train trips surged by 22 percent year on year to hit 15,000 in 2021, data from the company showed.

During the period, the freight trains handled a total of 1.46 million 20-foot equivalent units of goods, up 29 percent from a year ago.

Cooperation among countries along the rail routes has been beefed up, the company said, adding that the steady operation of the train services has made positive contributions to the stability of industrial and supply chains worldwide.