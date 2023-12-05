China-Europe Railway Express freight volume jumps 19 pct in first 11 months

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The China-Europe Railway Express operated a total of 16,145 trains that transported nearly 1.75 million twenty-foot equivalent unit containers of goods in the first 11 months of this year, up 7 percent and 19 percent year on year, respectively, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed Tuesday.

The nation's railway services provider said that the total volume of goods transported during this period already exceeded the total volume recorded in the whole of 2022.

At present, the China-Europe Railway Express service reaches 217 cities across 25 European nations, according to the company.

The company said in a statement that it will work to improve the transportation capacity and services of China-Europe freight trains in its efforts to build an international logistics brand, promote international economic and trade exchanges, and support the high-quality development of Belt and Road cooperation among nations.