China, Europe Should Maintain Relations Without Third Party Intervention - President Xi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping said, during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, that Beijing's relations with Europe were not directed against third parties and should not be controlled by them.

"China-Europe relations bear on global stability and prosperity in Eurasia and should be maintained and developed with efforts from both sides," Xi said, as quoted by the Chinese foreign ministry.

The president said that China had always regarded Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner, reiterated Beijing's support for the European Union's autonomy and wished Europe stability and prosperity.

"China maintains that its relations with Europe are not targeted at, dependent on, or subjected to a third party," Xi said.

The president added that China and Europe should maintain mutual respect, benefit, dialogue and cooperation in complex and difficult situations.

In addition, Xi said that China was ready to enhance cooperation and coordination with Europe and, in particular, Germany, in international affairs and jointly look for solutions to global issues, including climate change, biodiversity and food security.

The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

Scholz has become the first European leader to visit China after Xi was reelected General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at the 20th National Congress of the CCP on October 23.

