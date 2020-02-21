China Europe trains see freight volume expansion despite epidemic

The total freight volume of China-Europe trains has expanded since the beginning of this year, despite the blow of the epidemic outbreak, official data showed Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The total freight volume of China-Europe trains has expanded since the beginning of this year, despite the blow of the epidemic outbreak, official data showed Friday.

From Jan. 1 to Feb. 19, a total of 83,000 standard containers have been transported by China-Europe freight trains, up 1.5 percent year on year, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (CSRC) showed.

Meanwhile, the total volume of freight imported and exported via international train lines rose 8.1 percent to reach 8.

67 million tonnes.

China-Europe rail service played a crucial role in facilitating international logistics and developing foreign trade, said Ma Hongying, head of international business with CSRC.

The railway authorities have taken various measures including enhancing transport capacity to ensure the normal operation of the trains, said Ma.

Initiated in 2011, the China-Europe rail service is considered a significant part of the Belt and Road Initiative and is expected to boost trade between China and Europe.