China EV Giant BYD Soars After 5-minute Charging Platform Unveiled
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Shares in Chinese EV giant BYD surged to a record high Tuesday after it unveiled new battery technology it says can charge a vehicle in the same time it takes to fill up a petrol car.
The company said the battery and charging system, called "Super e-Platform", boasted peak speeds of 1,000 kW, allowing cars to travel up to 470 kilometres (292 miles) after being plugged in for just five minutes.
The new technology aims to "fundamentally solve users' charging anxiety", according to BYD founder Wang Chuanfu.
"Our pursuit is to make the charging time of electric vehicles as short as the refuelling time of fuel vehicles," he said at Monday evening's launch.
Hong Kong-listed shares in BYD jumped more than six percent to hit a fresh peak at one point Tuesday morning before paring some of the gains.
The announcement positions BYD ahead of arch-rival Tesla, whose Superchargers currently offer charging speeds of 500 kW.
BYD introduced the Super e-Platform alongside two new EV models that will be the first to feature the system: the Han L sedan and the Tang L SUV.
The Shenzhen-based company also unveiled plans to build more than 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations nationwide to support the new technology.
The ambitious expansion comes on the heels of remarkable growth, with February sales soaring 161 percent to more than 318,000 electric vehicles.
Meanwhile, Tesla experienced a steep 49 percent sales decline in the Chinese market during the same period.
Separately, on Tuesday, Chinese EV maker Nio said it had signed a deal with battery giant CATL involving cooperation on a passenger car battery swap network.
Battery swapping offers an alternative to ultra-fast charging for vehicle owners worried about range, though the vast infrastructure required and standardisation issues present major hurdles.
The new cooperation will see CATL invest a maximum of 2.5 billion Yuan ($346 million) in Nio's battery swap network.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025
Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..
Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025
NPC holds polling to elect new governing body
Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes
Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise
UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders
Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth
More Stories From World
-
Messi out injured as Argentina seek to seal World Cup place2 minutes ago
-
China EV giant BYD soars after 5-minute charging platform unveiled2 minutes ago
-
Astronauts finally to return after unexpected 9-month ISS stay12 minutes ago
-
Trump names airline CEO to lead US air safety agency22 minutes ago
-
Trump veers towards courts clash over migrant flights22 minutes ago
-
Football: Asian World Cup qualifying tables22 minutes ago
-
Small plane crash off Honduran island kills at least 732 minutes ago
-
Trump veers towards courts clash over migrant flights32 minutes ago
-
Starbucks ordered to pay $50m for hot tea spill1 hour ago
-
Carney says Canada 'too reliant on US' on UK, France trip2 hours ago
-
Astronauts finally to return after unexpected 9-month ISS stay2 hours ago
-
Tunisia says 612 migrants rescued, 18 bodies recovered at sea2 hours ago