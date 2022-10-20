UrduPoint.com

China Evacuated 5,200 Nationals From Ukraine Since Late February - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) China has evacuated about 5,200 of its nationals from Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation and reiterated the calls for an immediate departure of Chinese citizens from the country, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Thursday.

"Given the current security situation in Ukraine, the Chinese Embassy is organizing the evacuation of Chinese nationals," Ma told a press conference after the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, adding that "as many as 5,200 compatriots have already returned to China."

The official called on the Chinese citizens, who currently remain in Ukraine, to boost security measures and to contact the embassy as soon as possible for an immediate relocation from the country.

On Wednesday, the embassy published an instruction for the evacuation of Chinese citizens from Ukraine. The embassy has prepared charter buses for the transportation of Chinese nationals with assembly points in Kiev, Odesa and Lviv, from where people will be relocated to third countries.

Russian has been carrying out strikes against Ukrainian critical infrastructure since last week in response to a bombing attack in the Crimean bridge, blamed by Moscow on Kiev. Blackouts have been reported across Ukraine.

