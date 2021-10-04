UrduPoint.com

China Evacuates 4,400 In Liaoning Due To Floods - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:25 PM

Authorities in China's northeastern province of Liaoning have evacuated more than 4,400 local residents to safe places due to incessant rains and flooding, Chinese media reported on Monday

The Xinhua news agency said that most of the Liaoyang residents were evacuated to the cities of Shenyang, Dalian, Anshan, Benxi, and Liaoyang.

No deaths or injuries from floods have been reported in Liaoyang yet.

Since last Saturday, rain and thunderstorms have continued throughout the province, accompanied by strong winds and hail in some areas. By Monday morning, the water level in 13 small reservoirs in the province exceeded critical levels.

