Open Menu

China Executes South Korean Death Row Inmate On Drug Smuggling Charge - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 10:55 PM

China Executes South Korean Death Row Inmate on Drug Smuggling Charge - Reports

China executed a South Korean drug smuggling convict on Friday who had been on death row since 2020, a South Korean foreign ministry official was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) China executed a South Korean drug smuggling convict on Friday who had been on death row since 2020, a South Korean foreign ministry official was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

"The government regrets, from a humanitarian perspective, that the execution took place on one of our nationals," the unnamed official said.

The suspect was arrested in China in 2014 for being in possession of 11 Pounds of meth drug and sentenced to death by a district court in 2019. A higher court upheld the ruling the following year.

Beijing notified Seoul of the execution in advance. The official said that South Korea had unsuccessfully sought pardon for its national.

Those found guilty of producing, smuggling or selling over 1.7 ounces of meth or heroin or over 2.2 pounds of opium face a jail term between 15 years and a life in prison or capital punishment in China.

Related Topics

China Jail Seoul South Korea North Korea 2019 2020 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Fahad Al Hammadi strikes gold as UAE continues win ..

Fahad Al Hammadi strikes gold as UAE continues winning streak at MMAF Youth Worl ..

22 minutes ago
 World's oceans set new surface temperature record: ..

World's oceans set new surface temperature record: EU monitor

28 minutes ago
 Serbia to Ignore US Sanctions on Bosnian Serb Lead ..

Serbia to Ignore US Sanctions on Bosnian Serb Leaders - President

28 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Held Meeting With Trump Presidentia ..

Zelenskyy Says Held Meeting With Trump Presidential Rival Christie

40 minutes ago
 Mayor, SSP pay tribute to martyrs of police

Mayor, SSP pay tribute to martyrs of police

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian atrocitie ..

Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJK at all forums: Fore ..

42 minutes ago
Saad Rafique praises PMD's KISSAN App

Saad Rafique praises PMD's KISSAN App

42 minutes ago
 UN to Close Office in Uganda on August 5 - Human R ..

UN to Close Office in Uganda on August 5 - Human Rights Commissioner

42 minutes ago
 Brazilian Police Arrest Person Who Threatened Braz ..

Brazilian Police Arrest Person Who Threatened Brazilian President - Reports

51 minutes ago
 Minister hands over ownership rights of houses to ..

Minister hands over ownership rights of houses to flood victims in Shaheed Benaz ..

51 minutes ago
 Rescuers help children cross floodwaters to reach ..

Rescuers help children cross floodwaters to reach home

51 minutes ago
 BHC delegation visits Hattar Economic Zone

BHC delegation visits Hattar Economic Zone

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World