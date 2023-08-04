China Executes South Korean Death Row Inmate on Drug Smuggling Charge - Reports

China executed a South Korean drug smuggling convict on Friday who had been on death row since 2020, a South Korean foreign ministry official was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) China executed a South Korean drug smuggling convict on Friday who had been on death row since 2020, a South Korean foreign ministry official was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

"The government regrets, from a humanitarian perspective, that the execution took place on one of our nationals," the unnamed official said.

The suspect was arrested in China in 2014 for being in possession of 11 Pounds of meth drug and sentenced to death by a district court in 2019. A higher court upheld the ruling the following year.

Beijing notified Seoul of the execution in advance. The official said that South Korea had unsuccessfully sought pardon for its national.

Those found guilty of producing, smuggling or selling over 1.7 ounces of meth or heroin or over 2.2 pounds of opium face a jail term between 15 years and a life in prison or capital punishment in China.