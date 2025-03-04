Open Menu

China Exhibition Highlights Creative Journey Of Animated Blockbuster "Ne Zha 2"

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 01:50 PM

China exhibition highlights creative journey of animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2"

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) An exhibition about the Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" opened on Monday afternoon in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, offering visitors an in-depth look at the film's creation process.

The exhibition, themed "Break or Lose It," features original character sketches, iconic scenes and a milestone wall tracing the film's record-breaking success. Director Jiaozi's hand-drawn posters are also on display.

After his visit on Tuesday morning, local resident Chen Jie, 28, praised the exhibition for revealing the dedication of the filmmaking team.

"The care and passion behind every detail of the movie are truly inspiring," said Chen, an interior designer.

"The movie is a source of pride for Chengdu and a testament to the potential of Chinese cinema."

The exhibition also features immersive audiovisual experiences, allowing attendees to relive key moments from the film.

Running until June 1, the exhibition is organized by Chengdu Coco Cartoon Co., Ltd., which co-produced the movie.

Zheng He, a staff member involved in the exhibition, mentioned that the event has been warmly received by the public -- with all 1,000 daily visitor slots fully booked for Tuesday and the coming weekend.

"Ne Zha 2" has become the first non-Hollywood film to exceed 2 billion U.S. Dollars in global earnings, including presales, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emer ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

8 hours ago
 European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

10 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

10 hours ago

More Stories From World