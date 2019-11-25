UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Expands High-standard Farmland To Ensure Grain Security

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:02 PM

China expands high-standard farmland to ensure grain security

The area of China's high-standard farmland will total 1 billion mu (about 66.7 million hectares) by 2022 to supply 80 percent of the country's total grain output, authorities said Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The area of China's high-standard farmland will total 1 billion mu (about 66.7 million hectares) by 2022 to supply 80 percent of the country's total grain output, authorities said Monday.

Cultivating high-standard farmland can strengthen farmland against disasters and increase grain production, which is the key to ensuring food security, said Yu Xinrong, vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, at a press conference.

High-standard farmland is estimated to increase grain production capacity by 10 percent to 20 percent, with average output per mu increased by 100 kg.

China has allocated 61.6 billion Yuan (about 8.8 billion U.S. Dollars) of subsidies for high-standard farmland and water conservation projects in 2020, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Related Topics

Water China Agriculture 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Electricity requirement to be 44,000 MW in 2025: S ..

3 minutes ago

University of Karachi to receive claim forms till ..

3 minutes ago

22,500 kites confiscated in police raid in Rawalpi ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, 3 injured in roof collapse in Jhang

4 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad BA/Bsc ex ..

7 minutes ago

Undocking of Russia's Progress MS-12 Unaffected by ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.