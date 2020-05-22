China Expands Market to US Agricultural Products Under Phase 1 Trade Deal - USTR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) China continues to expand market access to US agricultural products under its commitments under the Phase One trade agreement, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release on Thursday.

"The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) today announced additional progress in the implementation of the agriculture-related provisions of the US-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement, which entered into force on February 14, 2020," the release said.

The release said US blueberries, avocados, barley, alfalfa hay, almond meal pellets and cubes can now be exported to China.

Moreover, the release said China updated its list of US facilities that can export beef, pork, poultry, seafood, dairy and infant formula products to China.

Overall, a combined 2,584 US facilities are now allowed to export their products to China.

On May 15, China adopted a new domestic standard for dairy permeate powder for human consumption which means that this product will now be able to be imported from the United States in the future, the release said.

China continues to implement its tariff exclusion process in order to facilitate imports of US commodities, the release added.

In mid-January, the United States and China struck the Phase One trade agreement. Beijing agreed to increase purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion over the next two years.