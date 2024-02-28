Open Menu

China Expands Transport Network To Facilitate High-quality Development

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) China has made notable achievements in improving its transport infrastructure network for the past year, the Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday.

Fixed-asset investment in the country's transport system totaled 3.9 trillion Yuan (about 548.7 billion U.S.

Dollars) in 2023, Li Xiaopeng, minister of transport, told a press conference.

A total of 2,776 kilometers of high-speed railways were opened, and 7,000 kilometers of expressways were built or expanded last year, Li said.

The country added or improved 1,000 kilometers of shipping lanes, and the number of airports for transportation stood at 259. Postal services were available to all administrative villages.

