China Expands Transport Network To Facilitate High-quality Development
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) China has made notable achievements in improving its transport infrastructure network for the past year, the Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday.
Fixed-asset investment in the country's transport system totaled 3.9 trillion Yuan (about 548.7 billion U.S.
Dollars) in 2023, Li Xiaopeng, minister of transport, told a press conference.
A total of 2,776 kilometers of high-speed railways were opened, and 7,000 kilometers of expressways were built or expanded last year, Li said.
The country added or improved 1,000 kilometers of shipping lanes, and the number of airports for transportation stood at 259. Postal services were available to all administrative villages.
Recent Stories
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
More Stories From World
-
Top seed Zverev crashes out of Mexico Open first round5 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" continues to lead China's box office chart5 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mostly up despite tepid consumer confidence data15 minutes ago
-
1st LD: China expands transport network to facilitate high-quality development15 minutes ago
-
Beijing to open a panda conservation base in 202515 minutes ago
-
China Focus: China develops robot for cultural relics protection15 minutes ago
-
South Korea birth rate falls to all-time low15 minutes ago
-
New Zealand sees increase in toxic algae in waters this summer25 minutes ago
-
HKSAR gov't to issue 15.34 bln USD worth of bond25 minutes ago
-
268 telecom scam suspects handed over to China from Laos25 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Mexico Open results25 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower25 minutes ago