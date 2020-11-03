UrduPoint.com
China Expected To Ban Australian Wheat Imports As Trade Spat Escalates - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Beijing is expected to add wheat imports to an already exhaustive list of banned goods from Australia later this week, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported citing sources.

Bans are set to go into effect later in the week, barring the import of Australian barley, sugar, red wine, timber, coal, lobster and copper ore in an escalating dispute between the two countries.

According to the Hong Kong-based newspaper's sources, Chinese authorities are expected to communicate the comprehensive list of banned goods on Tuesday, with a ban on the nearly $400 million wheat import from Australia likely to join the list.

The trade spat is the latest escalation in tensions in a brewing standoff between the two, which came to a head when Australia pushed to launch an investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Chinese traders that have already placed orders on Australian goods will not be reimbursed for their losses, the newspaper reported.

Authorities warned against attempts to circumvent the ban by rerouting goods through third-party countries, according to the Post.

The ban is expected to cause Australia significant economic pains, as China is Australia's largest trading partner by a large margin.

